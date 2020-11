Patria Bank Profit Grows 2% in Jan-Sept, to RON5.98M

Patria Bank Profit Grows 2% in Jan-Sept, to RON5.98M. Patria Bank (PBK.RO), held by private equity fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), reported Tuesday a net profit of RON5.98 million for the first nine months of 2020, up 2% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]