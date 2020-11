Ursus Breweries Invests EUR10M in Craft Brewery in Cluj-Napoca

Ursus Breweries, the beer market leader in Romania, has invested more than EUR10 million in a new craft brewery in Cluj-Napoca, named Barlog. The company also has a pub and a souvenir shop on the site.