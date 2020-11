More Than 7,000 Foreign Workers Sought Jobs in Romania’s Construction Sector in Jan-Sept

More Than 7,000 Foreign Workers Sought Jobs in Romania’s Construction Sector in Jan-Sept. More than 7,300 work permits have been issued in January 1 – September 30, 2020 for foreign citizens seeking work in construction sector in Romania, the data supplied by the country’s General Inspectorate for Immigration, shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]