Man robs bank unit in Bucharest

Man robs bank unit in Bucharest. A man robbed a bank unit in Bucharest’s District 2 on Tuesday morning, November 17. He threatened a cashier and took RON 10,000 (little over EUR 2,000). Apparently, the man used a written note to pass his demand. He got away before the silent alarm was activated, according to Digi24.ro. There (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]