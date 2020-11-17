Covid-19 in Romania: Big cities take additional measures to avoid quarantine
Nov 17, 2020
Faced with an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, large cities in the country are taking additional measures to contain the spread of the virus and avoid being placed under quarantine. In cities such as Cluj-Napoca, Timişoara, or Constanța the infection rate exceeds 7 per 1,000 inhabitants, (...)
