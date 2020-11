Impact Developer&Contractor Profit Drops 28% in Jan-Sept, to RON13M

Impact Developer&Contractor Profit Drops 28% in Jan-Sept, to RON13M. Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO) on Tuesday reported a net profit of RON13 million for the first nine months of 2020, down 28% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]