Morphosis Capital Invests in Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics

Morphosis Capital Invests in Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics. Private equity fund Morphosis Capital Fund I announced Tuesday it was investing in Romanian dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu. Clinics owner Implant Expert DSO transfers a minority stake to Morphosis in exchange for a capital contribution. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]