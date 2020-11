Romania Outsourcing Industry Employs 131,000 People in 2020

Romania Outsourcing Industry Employs 131,000 People in 2020. The business services industry in Romania had 131,000 employees in 2020, the same as in 2019, and generated revenues of EUR4.5 billion, according to a survey by Romania Business Service Leaders Association (ABSL). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]