Law enforcement hand 1,308,631 lei worth of fines in last 24 hours. Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 7,633 COVID-19 fines worth a combined 1,308,631 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Tuesday. Also, the Police found eight instances of thwarting disease control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]