Coronavirus/ 8,262 new cases, 31,082 tests conducted in past 24 hours

Coronavirus/ 8,262 new cases, 31,082 tests conducted in past 24 hours. A number of 8,262 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 31,082 tests at the national level, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that have not had a prior positive test, the GCS mentions. Until Tuesday, on Romanian territory, there were 373,474 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus. A number of 253,244 persons were declared cured. According to the GCS, up to this time, at the national level, 3,733,410 tests were processed. Of them, 31,082 were administered in the past 24 hours - 18,868 on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol and 12,214 upon request.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]