Romania adds more than 8,200 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania adds more than 8,200 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Romania reported 8,262 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 373,474 on Tuesday, November 17. Since the start of the pandemic, 253,244 patients have recovered, the authorities announced in the daily report. The new cases were recorded out of 31,082 tests carried out over (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]