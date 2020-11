Coronavirus in Romania: 8.262 people infected in the last 24 hours and 186 deaths

Coronavirus in Romania: 8.262 people infected in the last 24 hours and 186 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 8.262 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 186 died in Romania. There are 1.174 Romanians in intensive care units (ATI). [Read the article in Mediafax]