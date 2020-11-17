CTPark Bucharest expands by another 95,000 sqm with the largest acquisition on the Romanian logistics market in 2020



CTP has acquired 12 buildings from the Cromwell Property Group portfolio, located in the CTPark Bucharest CTPark Bucharest reaches over 500,000 sqm rentable at the end of 2020, with more than 100 customers CTP, the largest developer and long-term administrator of premium industrial and (...)