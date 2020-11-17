Fondul Proprietatea released financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2020

Fondul Proprietatea released financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2020. Fondul Proprietatea on Monday has published its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. According to a press release, the most important highlights are : The share price continued to recover after the significant drop recorded by all capital markets following the COVID-19 outbreak at (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]