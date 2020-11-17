GCS: 8.262 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the past 24 hrs; 31.082 tests performed at national level



A number of 8,262 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, in the past 24 hours, following the administering of 31,082 tests at the national level, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that have not had a prior positive test, the GCS (...)