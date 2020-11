Transelectrica Announces New Directorate Members; Catalin Nitu Stays On As Directorate Chairman

Transelectrica Announces New Directorate Members; Catalin Nitu Stays On As Directorate Chairman. The Supervisory Board of Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Tuesday appointed Catalin Nitu to the position of Chairman of the Directorate for a four-year mandate, effective November 17, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]