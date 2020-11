ForMin Aurescu, Georgian counterpart Zalkaliani discuss Black Sea security in phone conversation

ForMin Aurescu, Georgian counterpart Zalkaliani discuss Black Sea security in phone conversation. Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday had a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani touching on the latest developments in and prospects for bilateral relations between Romania and Georgia, Georgia’s relations with the European Union and NATO, co-operation (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]