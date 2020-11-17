 
Valeriu Gheorghita to coordinate national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Romania
Valeriu Gheorghita to coordinate national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Romania.

Valeriu Gheorghita is the coordinator of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.      "After drawing up a COVID-19 vaccination strategy, which will be made public next week, the officials have started the actual organisation in order to effectively implement the strategy. At today's meeting, a coordinator for the nationwide vaccination campaign was appointed: Mr Valeriu Gheorghita, infectious disease primary care physician at the Central Military Hospital," said Iohannis.         At the same time, the chief of state said the vaccination will be done in stages and will start with certain groups established along epidemiological and medical criteria.      "In the first stage, it is about the medical staff, those at risk, but also workers in key sectors such as education, national security, transport, energy, water and food supply. General measures have already been established for the conduct of vaccination, measures that take into account the specific storage and transport conditions required for each product, as well as also special aspects, such as vaccination teams, locations where the process will take place, and scheduling," said Iohannis.      He also sent out a warning about fake news.      The European Commission on Tuesday approved a fifth contract with the European pharmaceutical company CureVac, which provides for the initial purchase of 225 million doses on behalf of all EU member states, plus an option to request up to a further 180 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

