President Iohannis: We've started looking for solution for new package to support Republic of Moldova



President Klaus Iohannis on Monday said that he discussed talks with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on finding solutions for a new package of support for the Republic of Moldova. The head of state stated that, as soon as Maia Sandu takes over the mandate of president of the Republic of Moldova, he will pay an official visit to this country. "I had a discussion with the President-elect, Maia Sandu, yesterday, immediately after I found out the happy result of the presidential elections in Moldova. I congratulated Mrs Sandu and, at her invitation, I promised her that I would make a visit to the Republic of Moldova as soon as he takes over as President of this country. I also discussed with the Prime Minister shortly after, maybe after one hours since my conversation with Maia Sandu, and we started looking for solutions for a new package of support for the Republic of Moldova, which will certainly be needed," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mirela Barbulescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)