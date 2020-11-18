Romania qualifies for the European Under-21 Championship, after 1-1 with Denmark

Romania qualifies for the European Under-21 Championship, after 1-1 with Denmark. Romania's Under-21 team qualified for the 2021 European Youth Football Championship after finishing in a 1-1 (0-0) draw with Denmark on Tuesday night at the Ilie Oana Stadium in Ploiesti (60 km north of Bucharest) in the last match of Group 8 of the preliminaries. The tricolours won their second consecutive qualification for a final youth tournament, with the previous one reaching the semi-finals.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]