Two out of three teachers in Romania want back to school, according to poll
Nov 18, 2020
Over 66% of the teachers in Romania support the reopening of schools, and more than 50% of them want to teach face-to-face, according to a poll conducted among over 1,500 teachers by the local educational organization SuperTeach. All schools, except for nurseries and after-school facilities, (...)
