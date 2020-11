Romanian PM explains why COVID-19 testing capacity isn’t fully used

Romanian PM explains why COVID-19 testing capacity isn't fully used. Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on November 17 that Romania has the capacity of running 53,000-54,000 COVID-19 tests per day. However, this capacity is not fully used because "either there are no requests, or the capacity to collect the samples is limited," he explained.