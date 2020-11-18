Romania’s new offshore law to keep windfall tax principle, but not its size



Romania’s new offshore law to keep windfall tax principle, but not its size.

Romania's new offshore law will keep the windfall tax but increase the threshold over which this tax will apply, announced Niculae Havrilet, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, according to Economica.net. The new law promised by the ruling Liberal Party to the foreign (...)