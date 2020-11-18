Romanian real estate developer Impact plans to draw EUR 6-15 mln through bond issue

Romanian real estate developer Impact plans to draw EUR 6-15 mln through bond issue. Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP), one of the biggest Romanian developers of residential projects, will launch a bond offer in euro and aims to draw between EUR 6 million and EUR 15 million from investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The offer will be addressed to qualified (...)