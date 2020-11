Morphosis Capital invests in large Romanian dental clinics chain

Morphosis Capital invests in large Romanian dental clinics chain. Romanian private equity firm Morphosis Capital, through Morphosis Capital Fund I, a private equity fund focused on small and medium-sized local companies, took over a minority share in the Dr. Leahu dental clinics chain. The capital injection will help the company finance its expansion plan, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]