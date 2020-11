Dacia will produce a second SUV model in Romania

Dacia will produce a second SUV model in Romania. Romanian carmaker Dacia, part of French group Renault, will unveil its second SUV model next summer. The new model will be manufactured in Mioveni alongside Duster and Sandero Stepway models starting autumn 2021, Profit.ro reported. Dacia representatives have recently announced plans to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]