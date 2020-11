OMV Petrom Invested EUR21M in Petrobrazi Refinery in Two Years

OMV Petrom Invested EUR21M in Petrobrazi Refinery in Two Years. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, has invested approximately EUR21 million at Petrobrazi refinery to raise bio-blending capacity and improve infrastructure for the transport, unloading and storage of bio-components within the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]