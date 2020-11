LaDorna Dairy Producer Revenue Shrinks 6% to RON223M in 2019

LaDorna Dairy Producer Revenue Shrinks 6% to RON223M in 2019. Dorna Lactate, the company that makes the LaDorna brand and is part of the French Lactalis group, ended 2019 with 223 million lei revenue, down 6% on 2018, and slipped into the red with an almost RON1.5 million loss compared with a RON9.5 million profit in 2018, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]