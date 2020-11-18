 
ParliamentaryElections2020/ Orban: We will continue defending President and won't involve Iohannis in party disputes
ParliamentaryElections2020/ Orban: We will continue defending President and won't involve Iohannis in party disputes.

The attacks and suburban language aimed at the President are harming Romania and do not help the campaign of any political party, states Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL). "The President is the guarantor of national unity and stability. President Iohannis is the one who saved Romania's image in the world, in a period in which others were making everything possible to take us to the periphery of the civilized world. Klaus Iohannis has managed to obtain unprecedented European financing, worth 80 billion euro, money which will be used for the development of Romania. We will continue to defend the President and won't involve Klaus Iohannis in the disputes of political parties. The attacks and suburban language aimed at the President are harming Romania and don't help the campaign of any political party," wrote Orban, on Wednesday, on his Facebook page. The leader of the Liberals mentions that Iohannis won the presidential elections twice and "is the man that benefits from the most trust on the part of Romanians." "Only a partnership between the President and Government can guarantee, in the next four years, that Romania will walk the correct path of normality and development," the PNL chair concludes.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

