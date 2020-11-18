New meeting to assess measures on management of COVID-19 epidemic, at Cotroceni Palace

New meeting to assess measures on management of COVID-19 epidemic, at Cotroceni Palace. President Klaus Iohannis will have a new meeting, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, for the assessment and presentation of the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic. Attending the meeting, due at 13:00 hrs, will be Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, and several specialists. According to the Presidential Administration, the vice-president of the Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Prof. Dr. Dorel Sandesc; head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit I, Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Carol Davila", Col. Dr. Dan Corneci; the manager of the Clinical Hospital for Infectious and Tropical Diseases "Dr. Victor Babe", Dr. Emilian Imbri; Elena Ovreiu, lecturer at the Faculty of Medical Engineering within the Polytechnic University of Bucharest will also be attending the meeting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]