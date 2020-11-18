MedLife’s largest hospital in western Romania becomes COVID-19 support unit

MedLife’s largest hospital in western Romania becomes COVID-19 support unit. MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced on Tuesday, November 17, that its Genesys hospital in Arad will become a COVID-19 support unit. It is the second private hospital in Romania to join the public medical system. The Genesys hospital is MedLife (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]