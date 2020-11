Romania's Economic Forecast Commission Revises 2020 GDP Downturn to 4.2%

Romania's national strategy and forecast commission has revised its 2020 GDP contraction estimate to 4.2% from a previous projection of 3.8% and sees the economy rebounding with 4.5% GDP growth in 2021, from 4.9% previously. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]