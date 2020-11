FinMin Citu: Budget deficit to rise to 9.1 of GDP after amendment

FinMin Citu: Budget deficit to rise to 9.1 of GDP after amendment. The budget deficit will rise to 9.1% of the Gross Domestic Product at the budget amendment that will be adopted in the next period, Minister of Finance Florin Citu told a press conference on Wednesday. “The Ministry of Public Finance proposes a budget amendment with a deficit of 9.1% of... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]