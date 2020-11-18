Visa extends mobile payments in Romania in partnership with Google Pay and 7 financial institutions

Visa extends mobile payments in Romania in partnership with Google Pay and 7 financial institutions. Consumers with Visa cards issued by Alpha Bank, Banca Transilvania, CEC Bank, ING Bank, Orange Money, Revolut and UniCredit Bank now have access to the Google Pay service within their mobile banking apps. Google Pay is a free digital wallet compatible with Android devices equipped with NFC, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]