 
Romaniapress.com

November 18, 2020

COVID-19 infection rate stays at over 9 per 1,000 population in Sibiu County, at 7.52 in Cluj County
Nov 18, 2020

COVID-19 infection rate stays at over 9 per 1,000 population in Sibiu County, at 7.52 in Cluj County.

Sibiu County has a 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 9.01 per 1,000 population, slightly higher than the previous day's 9, according to the daily report released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. According to GCS, Cluj County comes second, with a rate of 7.52 per 1,000 population, up from Tuesday, when it was 7.42. Bucharest has a rate of 5.45 per 1,000 population, down from Tuesday, when the rate was 5.54. At the same time, a high rate is recorded in the counties of Ilfov - 6.81; Brasov - 6.63; Timis - 6.59; Alba - 6.25; Bihor - 5.87; Arad - 5.85, Constanta - 5.81; Salaj - 5.34. The counties with a low rate in the last two weeks, are Olt - 1.73, Vrancea - 1.82 and Gorj - 1.85. None of the country's counties are in the green zone. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu participates on Thursday in informal meeting of ForMins in EU member states Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday will participate in the informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states, which will take place as a videoconference. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES, at the (...)

Minister Ciuca paticipates in "Roadmap to Warsaw Security Forum"; he spoke about Army endowment programmes Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday participated in the International Conference "Roadmap to Warsaw Security Forum," an event organized online by the Casimir Pulaski Foundation and the German Marshall Fund of the United States, in cooperation with NATO. The (...)

Promateris Net Profit Soars 70% To RON3.9M, Sales Revenue Grow 51% To RON82M In Jan-Sept 2020 Packaging manufacturer Promateris (PPL.RO), formerly known as Prodplast, ended the first nine months of 2020 with a net profit of RON3.9 million, up 70% on the year, and with sales revenue of RON81.7 million, up 51% on the year, per data from the company’s quarterly (...)

Iohannis: Medical gas systems, electrical grids in Romania's hospitals to be upgraded under funding programme President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that it is necessary to modernise the gas systems and electricity grids in Romania’s hospitals, and a European funding programme will be prepared for that. He also underscored that it is necessary to rethink the legislative and financial instruments in (...)

ForMin Aurescu: ‘Greater Union Centennial' medal comes in recognition of team effort Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu received on Wednesday, on behalf of the Foreign Ministry, the ‘Greater Union Centennial’ medal conferred by President Klaus Iohannis, stating on the occasion that the honor comes in recognition of team effort. “The recognition of the merits of the Ministry (...)

Memorandum on state-aid scheme for cultural industry to be presented at Gov't meeting Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan has announced that a memorandum on a state-aid scheme for the cultural industry of an initial budget of 100 million euros would be presented on Wednesday in the government meeting. “The memorandum on the state-aid scheme for the cultural industry will be (...)

Investors Bought RON805M Worth Of Govt Bonds In Eight Days Individual investors bought RON804.7 million worth of Fidelis government bonds for the general population during an eight-day period, from November 9 until November 18, 2020, brokers' data showed.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |