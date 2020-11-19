Job vacancy rate in RO recovers during Q3, yet trails behind pre-crisis level

The number of job vacancies increased by 5,200 in the third quarter (Q3) compared to the previous quarter, to 39,300, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday, November 18, News.ro reported. The vacancy rate was 0.81%, up 0.10 percentage points from the previous quarter. (...)