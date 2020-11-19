Brazilian group Stefanini redesigns FAN Courier’s internal application

Brazilian group Stefanini redesigns FAN Courier’s internal application. Brazilian IT services company Stefanini, though its Romanian subsidiary, has completely redesigned the delivery application used by the biggest local courier company – Fan Courier. The new application allows Fan Courier's delivery crews to generate instant AWBs, which was impossible in the past (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]