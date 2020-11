Romanian owner to sell child car seats business to Swedish group

Romanian owner to sell child car seats business to Swedish group. Swedish group Holmbergs Safety Systems is reportedly in talks to buy Te-Rox Prod, one of Europe’s biggest child car seat producers, from its Romanian founder and owner, Doina Cepalis. The deal involves a 100% stake after Cepalis previously confirmed plans for the sale of a minority stake, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]