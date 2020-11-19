RO will cancel CO2 subsidies for industrial groups that cut employment by over 5%

RO will cancel CO2 subsidies for industrial groups that cut employment by over 5%. Romania refused to pay the promised CO2 subsidies to "two to three" large industrial consumers that reduced employment. The authorities will withdraw the subsidies for the recipients that cut their workforce during the program's three-year period, minister of economy and energy Virgil Popescu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]