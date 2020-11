OMV Petrom completes EUR 21 mln investment in bio-blending capacity

OMV Petrom (SNP), the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, has invested approximately EUR 21 mln at the Petrobrazi refinery to increase the bio-blending capacity and improve the infrastructure for transporting, unloading, and storing bio-components within the refinery.