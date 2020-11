RO state forecasting body projects 4.5% GDP growth next year

RO state forecasting body projects 4.5% GDP growth next year. Romania's National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNP), under its latest forecast issued on November 18, projects a robust 4.5% GDP growth next year that would fully offset the 4.2% decline this year. In absolute values, Romania's GDP will hit RON 1.14 billion (EUR 232 bln) next year, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]