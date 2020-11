Romania’s Banking System Posts Some RON4.7B Profit in Jan-Sept

Banks in Romania posted about 4.7 billion lei profit in the first nine months of 2020, their assets reached a new high, while the loan-to-deposit and NPL ratios went down compared with the year-ago period. Solvency reached 22.7%, Romania's central bank preliminary data