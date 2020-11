RO PM: Reintroducing the state of emergency not on the table

The authorities are not considering reintroducing the state of emergency as the state of alert provides enough mechanisms to manage the sanitary crisis, PM Ludovic Orban told television station Romania Tv. "The state of emergency is not under discussion," he said, while appealing to mayors to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]