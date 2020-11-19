Romania finishes IWF Online Youth World Cup in Lima with three medals

Romania finishes IWF Online Youth World Cup in Lima with three medals. Romania finished the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Online Youth World Cup in Lima (Peru) with three medals, all won on the first day of the competition. Florin Cosmin Krupla (the 55-kg category) grabbed two silver medals (snatch and total) and one bronze (clean and jerk). Romania had ten athletes lined up in the competition, but in the end only seven of them participated.AGERPRES(RO-author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]