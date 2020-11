Tei Group Rents 10,000 Sqm in Metav Industrial Park

Tei Group Rents 10,000 Sqm in Metav Industrial Park. Tei Group, which includes the Farmacia Tei network of pharmacies and Bebe Tei stores, leased a space of approximately 10,000 square meters in the Metav industrial park in northern Bucharest, to build a semi-automatic warehouse. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]