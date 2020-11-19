Deloitte: Multinationals Expect Regulations Proposed By OECD To Increase Tax Burden

Deloitte: Multinationals Expect Regulations Proposed By OECD To Increase Tax Burden. More than 60% of multinationals worldwide estimate a possible increase in their corporate tax burden as a result of the implementation of the reform announced by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) at the beginning of 2020, based on two pillars: taxation of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]