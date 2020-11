KJK Balkan Holding Exits Teraplast Bistrita Shareholding

KJK Balkan Holding Exits Teraplast Bistrita Shareholding. Finnish investment fund KJK Balkan Holding has exited the shareholding structure of construction material producer Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO) after selling its last 1.4% remaining stake on November 17 for RON9.8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]