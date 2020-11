Morphosis Capital invests in Dr Leahu Dental Clinics

Morphosis Capital invests in Dr Leahu Dental Clinics. Morphosis Capital Fund I, a private equity fund focused on Romanian SMEs, announces the closing of an investment in Dr Leahu Dental Clinics, the most extensive network of dental clinics in Romania. The capital infusion provided by Morphosis Capital will accelerate the expansion of Dr Leahu (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]