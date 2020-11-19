Global leader AGRIVI Secures 4 million EUR investment that will also impact the management of Romanian farms

Global leader AGRIVI Secures 4 million EUR investment that will also impact the management of Romanian farms. AGRIVI, a global agtech company, also present on the Romanian market, has secured 4 million EUR series A Round led by South Central Ventures, European Investment Fund and Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Fil Rouge Capital and AgriTech Hub also participated in the round. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]