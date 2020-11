What is changing at TBI? Nothing, but everything!



What is changing at TBI? Nothing, but everything!.

TBIBank, TBIPay, TBIMoney: When TBI’s customers started seeing these new brand names popping up across Bulgaria and Romania, the question that has been repeatedly asked is: ‘What has changed?’ Well, the short answer to that is: nothing, but also everything! TBI does not change what distinguishes (...)